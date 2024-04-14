New parody musical Stranger Sings! plays Worthing

Stranger Sings! (contributed pic)

Dates include the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing on April 17 and 18 and also GLive, Guildford on May 26 and 27.

A spokesman said: “Tune in, children of the 80s! Join us in the upside-down for this award-winning smash-hit new parody musical; Stranger Sings! Straight from off-Broadway to a UK premiere three-month sell-out run in London, we’re now thrilled to announce the UK nationwide theatre tour of Stranger Sings!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This award-winning sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series - in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory. Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe - you might find justice for Barb along the way.

“Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism. So, hop(per) on your bike and grab your transmitter radio (don’t forget your inhaler) because saving your friends is the answer to this never-ending story.”

Books, music and Lyrics by Jonathan Hogue. Produced by The Vaults. Directed by Ellis Kerkhoven. Assistant directed by Madeleine MacMahon.