The Lighthouse at Offington Park Methodist Church was officially opened on Sunday and is now available for bookings from tomorrow – both 90-minute sessions and birthday parties.

Minister the Rev Dawn Carn said she chose three levels to keep enough interest for the older children and made sure it was big enough to take a whole school class.

Dawn's daughter Mel Carn made her a special lighthouse top for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday and after the official opening, the children were able to try out the play area for the first time.

Dawn said: "It was amazing, they loved it. They have watched it grow up from nothing, so they were very excited. We wanted it to be able to hold a whole class and have written to schools. We want it to be inclusive for everybody."

The three-storey play area with slides is for children aged three to ten and will be limited to 25 children per session, plus there is a separate corner is for babies and toddlers, limited to six.

There is a new toilet with baby changing area and a new kitchen is being installed in phases, offering soft play users coffee and snacks for now with lunches to come in the future.

Dawn explained: "The congregation has been amazing and so generous. We are trying to future proof it, so we wanted an eco-friendly kitchen but that comes at a price."

The soft play can been booked Wednesday to Friday, with three slots for parties on Saturday. There is a separate party room, in the former pre-school, where food will be served as part of the party price.

"We will provide the whole party experience, apart from the cake, and we have a menu to choose from. It is a community space, and we are keeping it that way, so we will still have the Tuesday Lunch & Social Club there. There is also the café in the church, which is open to everyone from 9am to midday, Monday to Thursday."

Tessa Little, who has worked in hotels for 18 years, has been employed full-time as church community development manager.

She said: "Having a little one myself, I know the challenges of finding somewhere to take her that is safe and affordable."

Visit lighthousesoftplay.com for more information and to book.

As a not-for-profit organisation, The Lighthouse will continuously be reinvesting any revenue to improve what it has on offer to all who come through the doors.

