New series of concerts launches in St Leonards

Tarren (contributed pic)

Organiser Holly Harman said: “I'm really excited to bring some fantastic acts to town. Starting in February, the series includes Nina Harries, Suntou Susso, Tarren, Siger and other world-class musicians, with gigs happening between the Crown House and St John's Church, Pevensey Road. More information is available on our website, www.sounds-stleonards.co.uk where there are also ticket links available.

“I've set up the series after promoting a few gigs in 2023 of various artists that are on my record label, Penny Fiddle Records. They were very well attended and the audience response was really encouraging, with requests for more concerts. My label supports artists that primarily play string instruments, albeit from any genre, and I'm a musician myself, playing classical and folk music and genres in between so I thought having good contacts in these genres would enhance the cultural scene in St Leonards.

“The artists for the 2024 season are a mixture of local and international musicians, with a breadth of genres represented. First up on February 29 is internationally-renowned double-bassist and vocalist Nina Harries, who plays regularly with Anoushka Shankar and Katie Melua. Following that, we have Gambian Kora player, Suntou Susso and English Folk violinist Ross Grant in April, a double-bill of local musicians Ruby Colley and duo Balladeste in May, powerhouse folk trio Tarren in September, Carina Cosgrave and the Sabi Ensemble in October, and Siger from Belgium's the Dhoore Brothers in November.

“All concerts are taking place between The Crown House, on the Marina, and St John's Church on Pevensey Road. Tickets are on sale via the website - www.sounds-stleonards.co.uk - where there are various options to support the series including a season ticket to all six concerts for £60.”

February 29, Crown House, St Leonards: Nina Harries – acclaimed British double-bassist, vocalist and composer. “Nina's organic and melifluous vocals intertwine with virtuosic, and often unexpected melodies, to make her one of a kind.”

April 26, Crown House, St Leonards: Suntou Susso & Ross Grant. “West African Kora meets English Folk Fiddle music. This classy duo blends the stylistic and hypnotic sounds of Suntou Susso, a Kora player, percussionist and vocalist from The Gambia, and traditional English folk fiddle playing from Ross Grant.

May 24, Crown House, St Leonards, Alt Strings: Ruby Colley & Balladeste. “A Hastings local, Ruby is a violinist, composer and sound artist creating instrumental soundscapes that are far beyond the realm of traditional playing, weaving in enviromental sound and electronics.

“Balladeste –a collaboration between violinist Preetha Narayanan and cellist Tara Franks – is an ever-evolving musical partnership and deep friendship forged over ten years. Balladeste have developed a unique way of writing, weaving in and out of each other’s voices as performer-composers.”

September 20, St Johns Church, Pevensey Road, Tarren. “Alt-folk trio made up of Sid Goldsmith, Alex Garden and Danny Pedler, Tarren is an ambassador for new-folk; music that is fresh and dynamic, rooted in the English tradition.”