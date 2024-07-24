New skatepark set to wow crowds at Billingshurst Activity Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The official opening of a new skate park in Billingshurst is likely to be one of the highlights of a Family Activity Day in the village on Saturday 3 August.

Being hosted by the village’s Neighbourhood Wardens and Parish Council, it is being held at Jubilee Fields from noon until 4pm and features activities aimed at families but particularly youngsters, and replaces a series of sports taster sessions previously organised by the Wardens in the summer holidays.

Warden Julie explained that both she and Barry felt that their efforts would be better spent organising one big event rather than smaller sessions, which were often poorly attended, adding, “With a climbing wall and the new skatepark opening, this day is all about doing stuff and getting active; lots of clubs are going to be in attendance offering everything from penalty shoot outs to dancing and boxing; bushcraft and fishing will require pre-booking on 01403 782555. There will also be face painting, balloon modelling lessons and Punch & Judy Shows. With the exception of the children’s rides and food, nearly everything is free so we are expecting a good turnout.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new skatepark replaces one removed two years ago as it was beyond economic repair and has been built by Fearless Ramps. The Parish Council met the £155,000 cost with S106 funds generated by housebuilding in the parish, released by Horsham District Council.

The new skatepark at Jubilee Fields

Parish Councillor Craig Gale who chairs the Property Committee said, "We are very excited to at last be opening Billingshurst's new skate park and would like to thank users for their patience in awaiting its completion. Many experienced users have been involved in the design from start to finish, and so we're proud to have a facility that we hope will be well used and the pride of the area."

Wheeled users of BMX, Scooter, Skateboard and roller blade from across a wide area are expected to converge on the new skatepark on the day to show off their skills and bag impromptu prizes.