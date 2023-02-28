​A new social club for men is opening in Littlehampton in conjunction with Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove.

​The club launches at The Old Corn Store, in Clifton Road, on March 2 at 10am and will continue weekly on Thursdays, 10am to midday.

Breakfast, snacks and drinks will be available from the café for people to purchase.

Retired carpenter Roy Amos was asked by the charity to get the project off the ground and he has been spreading the word at Littlehampton & District Men’s Shed West, where he is a member, and at his church, St Mary’s Church, Littlehampton.

He said: “We will be meeting every Thursday as a social club for the over-50s so that anyone who lives alone can come along and have a chat. The idea is to play games and we will have some board games available.

"It is linked to the meet-ups they run in Bognor and anyone can come along. The idea is just to get people together. We are aiming it at men because there are a lot of ladies’ things around Littlehampton but not a lot for men.”

Roy is well known for his Vespa scooter, complete with numerous highly-polished chrome mirrors and lights, that he uses for regular charity collections outside The Old Corn Store. He allows people to sit on it to have their photo taken for a small donation.

He has been collecting for veterans charities for more than 20 years in honour of his father, who was in the RAF.

