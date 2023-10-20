BREAKING
New Sporting Memories Club in Chichester

Over 50 and love to talk about sport? Then why not come and join us on a Monday morning, 10-11.30am at Chichester City Football Club, where you can reminisce about playing or watching sport, with other older sports fans.
By Emma BrookeContributor
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST
There are always plenty of sporting activities to keep everyone entertained and refreshments will be provided. Free to attend.

Using the rich history and heritage of sport, Sporting Memories clubs are open to anyone over the age of 50 who enjoys reminiscing about their experiences of watching or playing sport.

The clubs take place each week and are a friendly, welcoming environment that is open to all. Many of our members attend to enjoy the company of other older sports fans, some of our members live with dementia or have memory problems, some have experienced depression but all have one thing in common, a love for sport!

    Sharing memories using Pass the Ball Sharing memories using Pass the Ball
    The clubs always have volunteers or staff present who have been trained by Sporting Memories to lead the sessions which use a wide range of Sporting Memories reminiscence resources developed specifically to help prompt conversation and discussion.

    There is always great fun and laughter in the sessions.

    New friendships are forged and some remarkable sporting stories often emerge.

    Some of our clubs also incorporate fun physical activities such as new age kurling, boccia and darts and go on to forge links with other clubs such as walking football.

    If you are interested in joining the Chichester Sporting Memories Club please contact Emma Brooke - [email protected] or feel free to just pop along on a Monday morning to see what it's all about.

    We look forward to hearing your Sporting Memories!

    Chichester City Football Club - every Monday morning 10am - 11.30am

    Related topics:Memories