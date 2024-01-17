New Van Life Festival at Plumpton Racecourse
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Urban Van Festival is a new festival for the Vanlife community, Vanlifers convert vans into campervans, some live in them full time for many reasons, either the cost of living or just to have a free way of life.
The Urban Van festival also welcomes campervans, motorhomes and tents, for a weekend of fun and wellness.
With a stage offering live entertainment from local and upcoming musicians, plus a few local known bands, Friday and Saturday 11am-11pm, 11am-6pm Sunday.
A variety of food stalls, an artisan and craft market and trade stands. Fair rides, also a chance to view vans on show in Van Alley, the van exhibition area with a mix of self-converted vans or company built to offer inspiration to budding vanlifers or the intrigued. A wellness area with yoga, Pilates, qigong, meditation, and lots more, free talks and workshops, activities including incense stick making and archery.
The weekend camping is from Friday to Monday morning with an option to arrive Thursday 18th July.
The Urban Van Festival is a new festival organised by Josie Weaver and Kev Hepplestone, the couple who have a small events business run a regular 70s & 80s charity retro disco in aid of St Barnabas Hospice. Josie was the founder of the first Worthing Pride in 2018 and ran the event for two years The van life community is a growing community, these weekends provide a chance to make new friends and happy memories in a safe environment.
The Urban Van Fest is supporting The Samaritans mental health charity who will be present at the event.
For more information please go to www.urbanvanfest.com