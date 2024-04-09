New Worthing well-being walks group tops 500 members in just five weeks
Worthing Well-being walks is a public group on Facebook, run by Lamorna Parnell, Marc Young, Jen Tribe and Victoria Adams.
They say the walks they have done so far have been wonderful, like one big, supportive family.
Lamorna said: "We're doing our bit to help end isolation in Worthing and have already, in just one month, built an incredible community of people that support and encourage each other.
"We would love to spread the word to an even wider audience. We are on Facebook have also just set up an Instagram page, too, WorthingWellbeing Walks.
"We meet for weekly well-being walks on Worthing seafront and welcome people of all ages. Dogs on leads are welcome, too.
"Our walks offer the perfect opportunity for our members to get out of the house, meet new people, laugh and most importantly feel heard, as we know that not everyone has someone to go home to.
"We have found that many of our members suffer with depression and anxiety and the walks have really helped their mental health, as well as their physical health.
"Each week, our numbers have gone up and on Thursday night, there were 28 of us between the ages of 18 and 81 walking along the seafront, in the rain I might add, having a great time getting to know each other.
"This really could be the start of something great for Worthing... one step at a time."
Lamorna said the admin team's inboxes are always open if members need someone to talk to outside of the walks.
The pace is relaxed. The next walk is on Wednesday, April 10, at 6.30pm, meeting outside The Lido on Worthing seafront, and another walk will be held on Wednesday, April 17, same time and place.
