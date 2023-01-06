Stedham Village Hall is kicking off the new year with a bang with a showing of West Side Story.

Stedham Village Hall has recently been equipped with a state-of-the-art heat recovery ventilation system to keep all Hall users safe.

The New Year Film season starts with a showing of “West Side Story 2022” at Stedham Village Hall, near Midhurst on Friday, January 14 at 7.30pm. Time to kick our shoes off and get with the rhythm!

From producer and director Steven Spielberg, with a script by screenwriter and playwright Tony Kushner, comes West Side Story. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, the film tells the tale of forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Films are shown on the second Friday of each month and other films to be shown this season will include: Belfast, Operation Mincemeat and Top Gun, Maverick.

