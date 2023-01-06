Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

New Year Film showing in Stedham Village Hall

Stedham Village Hall is kicking off the new year with a bang with a showing of West Side Story.

By Sam Pole
1 hour ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 10:35am

Stedham Village Hall has recently been equipped with a state-of-the-art heat recovery ventilation system to keep all Hall users safe.

The New Year Film season starts with a showing of “West Side Story 2022” at Stedham Village Hall, near Midhurst on Friday, January 14 at 7.30pm. Time to kick our shoes off and get with the rhythm!

Hide Ad

From producer and director Steven Spielberg, with a script by screenwriter and playwright Tony Kushner, comes West Side Story. An adaptation of the 1957 musical, the film tells the tale of forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.

Most Popular

    Films are shown on the second Friday of each month and other films to be shown this season will include: Belfast, Operation Mincemeat and Top Gun, Maverick.

    Hide Ad

    Tickets cost £5 on the door at 7pm for 7.30pm start.