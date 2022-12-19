Newhaven offers a range of classes and social events. Why not try something new this winter?

With temperatures plummeting and the daylight escaping many of our sights, isolation and loneliness can easily take over as our social lives seem to take a back seat in the cold weather.

But there are still many opportunities in Newhaven for us to embrace our social lives this winter. To meet new people, learn a new skill and, most importantly, to combat the isolation winter often brings.

For younger people, the Hillcrest Centre is offering free drama sessions for 8 to 12 and 13 to 18 year olds every Tuesday from January 10 for 8 weeks. Also available are music classes for young toddlers, with Bambino Beats.

Newhaven town sign (photo by Izzi Vaughan)

The Hillcrest centre offers a range of classes, from life drawing and ukulele classes to dance classes and woodcarving. Plenty of opportunities to meet new people, and learn something new!

The Newhaven knitting group meet every Monday afternoon from 2pm till 4pm for their “knit n’ natter” event. The group helps inexperienced knitters and encourages people to bring along their own craft.

Newhaven’s Community Cinema hosts film screenings on the third Saturday of every month, with tickets at only £5 per person and the Hillcrest café open for refreshments.

Studio Tempo, established in 1953, offers dance lessons for adults specializing in Ballroom, Latin and Argentine Tango Salsa. Lessons are every Friday evening at the Hillcrest Centre, with all levels of experience welcome. Streetfunk also teaches Hip Hop and street dance classes from ages 4 to adults, across Sussex.

Newhaven Hillcrest entre (photo by Izzi Vaughan)

Haven Harmonies is a community choir who perform at local events. Rosie Brown teaches popular songs on Monday evenings to those who would like to join.

For those who live alone, Elim House at Meeching Rise hosts Just Friends on the first and third Monday of each month, a social get together for those who would like to make some new friends. The table tennis club at Denton Church Hall on Wednesday and Friday evening is also a great way to meet new people.