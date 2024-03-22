Next meeting of St Leonards Hard of Hearing Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Please note: Hearing aid maintenance is for Conquest or Park Practice Eastbourne Audiology Department patients only.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a hearing loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.