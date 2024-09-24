Norman Invasion Day marked at Pevensey Castle
28 September 1066.
On this momentous day visit Pevensey Castle and join one of two guided walks and talks around the Roman fort on Saturday 28 September 2024.
Guided walk and talk is free to ticket holders and English Heritage members, includes visit to castle exhibitions.
Arrive at Pevensey Castle ticket office and shop at 10:45 for 11:00am 1:45 for 2:00pm guided tour.
To reserve your place or for more information tel 01323 762 604 email [email protected]
