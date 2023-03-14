Open garden at Banks Farm, Barcombe, raising funds for The Bevern Trust in April

Garden lovers can wander around the nine acres of stunning gardens set in the beautiful Sussex countryside. Extensive lawns and shrub beds merge with the more naturalistic woodland garden set around the lake. An orchard, vegetable garden, ponds and a wide variety of plant species add to an interesting and tranquil garden.

After enjoying the gardens, homemade cakes along with fresh tea and coffee will be available for purchase, and you can rest and relax on the lawns.Natasha Kaplinsky, Patron of The Bevern Trust said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to enjoy this beautiful Sussex garden and its wildlife and help support the amazing Bevern Trust which provides outstanding residential care for eleven profoundly disabled young adults. I’m very proud to be their patron and support in any way I am able.”Ticket prices: £7 per person with accompanying children under 16 free.Wheelchair accessible and plenty of free parking.The Bevern Trust is based in Barcombe and is a charity which ensures that people with profound disabilities can live truly active and fulfilling lives.