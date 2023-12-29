Orchestral opportunities for young people across West Sussex
Spokeswoman Lisa Brace said: “Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme (TOP24) combines free instrumental lessons and free instrument loan with weekly orchestral sessions and applications are now open.
“Places are limited so book now to avoid disappointment by going to https://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/top/
“TOP24 lasts for three terms, starting in January, with sessions taking place at our Bognor Regis, Chichester, Horsham, and Worthing music centres. The first term is completely free, with the following two terms costing £70 each term. TOP24 has been created as a fast-track route from absolute beginner to confident musician within a few short months. TOP24 will also introduce children to the thrill of playing in an orchestra. If your child or the child you care for loves music and is aged between seven and 11 years old, TOP24 is an amazing opportunity to nurture that curiosity and help them develop skills which will last a lifetime.”
James Underwood, chief executive of West Sussex Music, said: “TOP24 will be our third year of running the Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme, In the last two years I’ve been blown away by the excitement and enthusiasm our young students have brought to the whole process. We’re really pleased to be able to offer youngsters this accessible opportunity to learn a musical instrument, perform as part of an orchestra and make new friendships. Our dedicated staff are looking forward to helping students take their first steps on what we hope will be a lifelong musical journey.
"TOP24 combines a weekly instrumental lesson and orchestral session and has been created to give a fast-track route to children who are keen to make music with others.
"We’ve been here for children and young people, their families, teachers and schools for more than 60 years. West Sussex Music provides high-quality and inclusive music education and performance opportunities for all children and young people across the county.”