Oscar winner Kate Winslet helps Chichester Filmmakers with their first short film

Jonathan Brooker and Stewart Barham, The Barn. Pic by Issie Collier

Chichester Filmmakers launch their first short film The Barn to be shown at the Chichester International Film Festival.

The community group was set up in January 2024 with the aim of bringing together local talent from across Sussex and Hampshire, both skilled professionals and those aspiring to get into the film industry, to collaborate, to learn about the film industry and to gain practical skills through the creation of high-end films. Chichester Filmmakers premiere their first short film The Barn this summer.

Producer Petrina Rodwell said: “The film brings an original story told across four centuries to the screen using iconic locations in West Sussex to showcase local talent. The group gained valuable pre-production support on the script from Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barn launches with a gala premiere at the Chichester Cinema at New Park on August 4 and will also be shown at this year’s Chichester International Film Festival. Written and directed by Jonathan Brooker, the debut has attracted the interest and support of multiple film professionals, including Kate Winslet's input at an early script read-through which helped develop and refine the story and make it achievable for a short film.

“The Barn is a mysterious tale which centres on a young woman, Ellen (Jasmine Thomas), who is discovered unconscious in a dark and abandoned barn in the 16th century wearing clothes 200 years out of date. Taken in by a caring family in a small village, suspicions grow as life and death events rack the community, but Ellen doesn’t seem to age a day. Fear grows throughout the village culminating in a shocking climax at the barn of her discovery, bringing Ellen’s journey into the 20th century and the links of her mysterious immortality to the times of the Vikings.

“A full complement of experienced film-makers and first-time crew members, including first and second film units and stunning drone photography, captured the action during the main five-day shoot. The Weald and Downland Living Museum at the foot of the South Downs provided the perfect location for the majority of filming.

“Along with the challenge of multiple time periods and locations, The Barn brought together an impressive cast of more than 20 actors. Jasmine Thomas (The Contractor) leads the cast with an appearance in almost every scene. Among the supporting cast are Meg Birley (Ren), Peter McCrohon (Twenty Twenty-Four) Chris Beaumont (The Penalty King), Lena Richardson (Escape) and Mark Chapman (Golden Eye).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad