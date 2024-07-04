Outdoor theatre at its finest in a truly unrivalled location

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

REVIEW: New Theatre Productions, Pergola Open Air Theatre, West Dean Gardens, PO18 0RX – Festival of Chichester 2024.

Seven very fine actors from New Theatre Productions put themselves through their quick-change paces in a delightful evening of scenes and reflections on the theme of love and marriage, a compilation of the words of Alan Ayckbourn, George Melly, James Saunders, Harold Pinter, Alun Owen, Fay Weldon, David Campton, Lyndon Brook and John Bowen.

You can always rely on the company to ring the changes from year to year – and this is an evening which works beautifully. It’s gentle, rich, funny and yes, poignant. It touches and it tickles – and it is superbly done.

Possibly, just possibly, it’s overly George Melly-heavy – though certainly the principle of alternating the Melly monologues with the duologues by the others is a good one. But more, possibly much more Ayckbourn, would enhance the night.

But there’s no doubting the talent and the skill of the cast as the varied pieces come to life, with director Tiffin Jones masterminding it all brilliantly for pace, expression and for maximum enjoyment.

Jenny Clark, David Young, Rebecca Lucas-Coxon, Stephen Jupp, Greg Gladman, Roger Menhenett and Yvana Reeves in their various permutations play off and with each other impressively, with delicacy and with humour as we explore what happens long after the honeymoon period is over, a world where lovers are dumped and where married couples niggle away amid endless resentments – but a world in which somehow still the tenderness remains.

New Theatre Productions is, always has been – and may it be for many years to come – an absolute gem in our cultural landscape, a moment of genius which puts genuinely engaging drama in the most beautiful of natural settings. It’s a company which knows how to put on a show – and this year sees them in fine form as they celebrate 45 rich and wonderful years.

They are an essential part of the Festival of Chichester, just as they were of the Chichester Festivities for many years beforehand – outdoor theatre at its finest in a truly unrivalled location.