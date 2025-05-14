Beer & Cider by the Sea returns to Eastbourne’s Western Lawns this weekend, with its biggest range of Sussex brews yet.

From a Nonchalant Shark to a Georgian Dragon, there will be more than 140 real ales, craft beers, artisan ciders and perries to try from May 16 to 18, including new collaborations and one-off brews for the festival.

The annual extravaganza also returns with a packed programme of live music, ranging from ribute act Fat Freddie & The Queens to folk, country, soul and disco.

Supported by CAMRA, the festival celebrates producers up and down the country and this year is set to showcase the biggest local range yet from 32 different Sussex breweries and cider producers.

From the tariff-free, orange hues of Bigly Tariffs to the Alan Partridge inspired Use A Sausage As A Breakwater, festival goers can choose from a wide range of quirky and award-winning brews, all carefully selected by CAMRA.

An array of gins, Pimm’s, Prosecco, wines and cocktails will also be on offer, alongside street food stalls and pop-up retailers.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said: “Beer & Cider by the Sea is the perfect way to make the most of this early summer sunshine. With some sensational brews, tasty food and talented musicians on stage – it’s time to gather your friends and kick back in the sunshine to the sounds of summer.”

Providing the soundtrack to the weekend, music fans can head to the Festival Stage on Friday and enjoy funk and classic disco from Inner Soul Collective followed by Motown, pop and disco covers from Hot Detroit.

Saturday afternoon will see country and western swing band The Long Haul take to the stage, along with retro-modern honky tonk from The Longshore Drifters.

Saturday evening welcomes back covers band Brotherhood with a blend of funk, soul, pop and rock throughout the decades, followed Fat Freddie & The Queens.

On Sunday, fiddle and guitar duo Blakely & Lucas bring a stylish and highly-energised performance, followed by the anthems of David Bowie from tribute act Hunky Dory. Sam as Elton John tops the bill - with his backing band, he will recreate five decades of Elton’s most loved hits.

Festival goers will also have a choice of food stalls offering a range of cuisines, from Tastes of the Mediterranean and Khao’s Thai to Belle Buono Pizza and Big Kahuna Burgers.

Beer & Cider by the Sea returns from May 16 to 18 with sessions from 5pm – 10pm on Friday, 11am – 4pm and 5pm – 10pm on Saturday and 12pm – 5pm on Sunday.

Children are welcome on Saturday and Sunday afternoons with free child tickets available for the final Sunday session.