Oxmarket chairman stands down after years of success and transformation

“Seven and a half years is a long time and I had the pleasure of raising the funds for the Refresh programme and the whole refurbishment of the gallery three years ago, and through the Philip Jackson exhibition we were able to get the additional funds that we needed to go ahead, and then I oversaw the refurbishment during the pandemic.

“I have absolutely loved my time here but I feel that I've done all that I can and I need a change. There are new trustees that have joined and there are more trustees that are about to join and it just felt like a good time for me to pass on the baton. In my career when I have achieved what I want to achieve and when things become a bit repetitive, then I always seek something new to do. It feels like it is time for me to do something more challenging and I do think that Chichester has got a great deal to offer. I hope I can find other things where my skills can be used to good effect.”

As she leaves, Sophie can look back with huge pride on the transformation of the venue: “The volunteers have been amazing and without the volunteers the Oxmarket would not have survived and I've had the joy of getting to know a lot of artists who have become good friends. But when I first arrived, to be honest, the Oxmarket was a bit of an embarrassment. It was dull and lifeless but now the refurbishment has completely transformed it and we have been reaping the benefits over the last couple of years. The entrance now in particular is great and the signage outside is better and we've got the new shop. We've got the kitchen which has been transformed and all the other facilities which means that we can now hold private views. But also the gallery is so much lighter and so much better to exhibit work in. And also the heating system is very eco. As you can imagine a large gallery really can suck up a lot of your budget in terms of the heating but now we have this eco heating system. I do feel very proud of what we've done. When I arrived it was quickly clear that the space had great potential and I have been fortunate enough to get the support to push through the fund-raising that has made it happen.”

Sophie Hull (contributed pic)