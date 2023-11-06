Panto fun is Horsham Museum Friends' festive talk
What is it about Pantomime that attracts us to this strange concoction of fairy tales, dance, jokes, songs and dames? And what is it really like to play the back end of a pantomime cow?
All this, and the answer to whether something really is 'behind you' will be dealt with at a festive talk, held by the Friends of Horsham Museum & Art Gallery, to be given by experienced guest speaker Pete Allen.
A fun festive evening is promised at 7.30pm on Wednesday 6th December in the Wesley Hall, London Road Methodist Church, Horsham.
All are welcome (£5 at the door, cash only).
Christmas refreshments will be available.