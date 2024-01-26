Past Lives among the New Park films in Chichester

Past Lives (contributed pic)

But along the way, this unassuming man develops a close relationship with the extraterrestrial he names Jules, together with a closer and more meaningful relationship with his neighbours. Jules is a sweet, compassionate character study about finding new meaning in unexpected places and the importance of making connections in later life.

Unveiling the true Priscilla Presley through her long courtship with the rock-and-roll superstar Elvis, director Sofia Coppola peels back the layers of their turbulent marriage which begins on a German army base and ends in the legendary dream-world estate of Graceland.

With impeccable attention to period detail Priscilla charts their complex and often rocky relationship, with Coppola giving us the female perspective on a life lived with a man who was her lover, ally in loneliness and her vulnerable best friend.

In the run-up to the BAFTAs and Oscars, New Park cinema provides another chance to see the wonderful Past Lives about two deeply connected childhood pals (Nora and Hae Sung) who are separated when Nora’s family leaves South Korea for a new life in the USA.

Seeing their lives unfold from the ages of 12, though to 24 and then 36, the film explores the missed opportunities and enduring bond which connects their lives.

Not to be missed.

Anne-Marie Flynn