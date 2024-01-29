Paul Sinha – The Sinnerman – headlines Peacehaven comedy night

Paul Sinha (contributed pic)

Spokeswoman Paula Woolven said it would be in aid of local support groups of Parkinson's UK: “Diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2019, Paul has refused to let it define him or hold him back and has even incorporated it into some of his stand-up routines. Paul will be joined by funnyman MC Dave Fensome and fantastic comedians Stephen Grant, Elaine Fellows and Pat Smith in a night of laughter and fun at Peacehaven's premier party venue.”

Tickets can be bought at: https://bit.ly/PSinha. It takes place on Monday, February 5 from 8pm in The EBM Centre managed by 3Degree Catering & Events, 16 Seaview Road, Peacehaven, BN10 8PX.

A trained medical doctor who is perhaps best known as the Sinnerman on the ITV quiz show The Chase, Paul has been a successful comedian for a number of years. As a club comedian, he has played every major comedy club in the UK, performed in 18 other countries across the globe and been three times nominated for Best Club Comedian at the Chortle Awards, winning in 2014.

Paul has taken eight solo shows to the Edinburgh Fringe, his 2006 show Saint Or Sinha being nominated for “whatever the Perrier award was called back then.”

His 2017 show Shout Out To My Ex had a sell-out run and toured nationally, with 2018’s The Two Ages Of Man following suit. On Radio 4, Paul has appeared several times on favourites Just A Minute, The Now Show, and The News Quiz and has carved out a career in factual comedy — making programmes on cricket, the 2012 Olympics, the Magna Carta and UK citizenship; and three series of the Rose d’Or-winning Paul Sinha’s History Revision.

Alongside Marcus Berkmann, he also plays for the South of England on the long-running Round Britain Quiz. On Radio 5 Live, he is a regular (and twice series champion) on the sports panel show Fighting Talk.