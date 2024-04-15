Paul Whitehouse returns to Only Fools and Horses The Musical - Brighton and Southampton dates

Paul Whitehouse as Grandad. Pic by Johan Persson

Direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End, the ten-month tour kicks off in Bromley on September 23 and then travels to more than 30 towns and cities across the country. Tickets are on sale now from OnlyFoolsOnStage.com

Paul said: “We had four amazing years in the West End playing to packed out houses every night so it’s an honour to take Only Fools on the road to towns and cities up and down the country from September this year.

"I’m delighted to return to the role of Grandad once more – I’ve really missed him – and audiences will also get to see all the other hilarious characters they know and love from the television series live on stage at their local theatre.”

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and based on John Sullivan’s record-breaking television show, the musical spectacular features cherished material from the well-loved TV series.