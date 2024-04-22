Pet lovers invited to join The Big Walk in Eastbourne and Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Big Walk is also coming to Eastbourne, extending an open invitation to all animal lovers who are eager to lace up their shoes and join a day filled with endless smiles and wagging tails.

To register your interest, and ensure you don’t miss out on an exclusive goody bag, you can either submit the official registration form or call 01736 758 701.

To bring The Big Walk to different communities across the UK, the charity has collaborated closely with its volunteer network, who graciously offered to organise over 40 walks nationwide.

On the big day, participants will be welcomed by the volunteer organisers accompanied by a warmly familiar presence - their Official Dog Ambassador.

Those joining the Eastbourne Walk will be welcomed by Reggie, eagerly waiting to give them a wag of approval and tell them how paw-some they are.

Patrick Williams, The Cinnamon Trust’s Chief Executive, shares his excitement about The Big Walk stating: "This event is more than just going out for a stroll! It reflects the essence of our work, which is kindness and community woven together. It stands as a testament to our unwavering belief in the incredible power found within our communities, and we are deeply honoured to once again have the generosity of our community!”

Every year, The Cinnamon Trust, alongside its dedicated network of over 20,000 volunteers, provides support to more than 155,000 individuals and 156,000 cherished pets throughout the United Kingdom. Their work helps older and terminally ill owners enjoy the full benefits of pet ownership by assisting them when any aspect of the day-to-day care of their pets poses a problem, thus saving them a great deal of sorrow and pain.

This year’s Big Walk is also supported by animal enthusiasts such as Brian Blessed OBE, whose stirring call in a special video beckons others to join:

The upcoming Big Walk marks The Trust's second annual event following the success of last year's walk, which had over 730 people and 300 dogs join across the country to support the initiative.