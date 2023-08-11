With the summer months in full swing, Pets at Home is touring the UK with a new doggy ice cream van stocked full of free frozen treats for pooches – and Worthing beach is the next stop on its list.

The van will be located next to the Splash Pad at the Gap on Saturday August 12 from 11am until 4pm.

Dog owners will be able to pick up a free dog-friendly Frozzys frozen yoghurt for their furry friends as well as take advantage of a water station, available to help keep pets hydrated after a fun walk around the grounds.

There will also be experts from Pets at Home on hand to help owners find out more about keeping their pets safe and cool in the summer and answer any questions.