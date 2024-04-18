Petworth Churches Spring talk, Friday April 26

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The speaker is the Rev. Gary Creegan, Rural Officer for the diocese of Chichester. He will speak on the challenges and opportunities in rural ministry from an ecumenical perspective.

Gary will be coming from Ashburnham near Battle where he is based and besides running the Parish there, has overall responsibility for encouraging those in rural areas such as Petworth.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As usual, entry is free with wine and canapes served at the end.

All are welcome to attend and there is no entrance cost.