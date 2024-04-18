Petworth Churches Spring talk, Friday April 26
Petworth Area Churches Together (PACT) will be holding their Spring lecture on Friday April 26th at 7.30pm at St. Mary's Church in Petworth.
The speaker is the Rev. Gary Creegan, Rural Officer for the diocese of Chichester. He will speak on the challenges and opportunities in rural ministry from an ecumenical perspective.
Gary will be coming from Ashburnham near Battle where he is based and besides running the Parish there, has overall responsibility for encouraging those in rural areas such as Petworth.
As usual, entry is free with wine and canapes served at the end.
All are welcome to attend and there is no entrance cost.
Further details from Gerald Gresham Cooke at 01798 342151.