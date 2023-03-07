Petworth House will be hosting a Chatty Cafe to help combat loneliness in the local area.

The Chatty Café will be on Wednesdays in April and May from 10.30am to midday and 2pm to 3.30pm in the Audit Room Café.

No admission ticket is needed to join at the cafe.

The Chatty Café Scheme began by encouraging cafes and other venues to have a Chatter and Natter table which is where customers can sit if they are happy to talk to other customers. Since Covid-19 the scheme has introduced weekly one-to-one calls and online Chatty Café sessions which are for anyone aged 18 and over.

The scheme also tries to help people to get chatting to people in the local community and meet local people through these tables.

The Audit Room Cafe can be found within the Petworth House and Cafe’s Church Lodge entrance.