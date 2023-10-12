See ancient trees, breathtaking views of the South Downs and, if you are lucky, herds of deer on this joyous circular walk through the historic Petworth Park, taking in its highest point, as well as the two ponds.

Owned by the National Trust, the 700-acre Deer Park at Petworth is one of the finest examples of an English landscape designed by Lancelot 'Capability' Brown. The paths are clearly marked but there are many of them, so it can be confusing. This walk takes in some of the best parts, including far-reaching views, on a circular route of three to four miles.

Start in the north car park at Petworth Park, on the A283. As the walk is circular, it can also be adapted for those who wish to travel by bus. The No.1 from Worthing stops in Petworth and there is a pedestrian entrance to the deer park at The Cowyard, on the A272. From here, there is a path down to the Upper Pond and you can start the walk at the boathouse.

From the car park, take the diagonal path through the trees in the south-west corner and as you come out into the open, follow the wide grass path to the right, heading uphill. When you come to a fork, take the right-hand grass path, which takes you up to Shepherds Lodge.

Turn left here on to the stoney track and then quite soon you turn right up another grass path to head up Monument Hill. This is a steep climb so pause for breath and look all around at the panoramic view as you go. Look out for the deer in the distance!

As you near the top of the hill, you will see the tower house ahead of you and here is a bench, if you wish to stop to take in the views. This is the highest point of the park at 410ft above sea level.

Turn left at the tower house and work your way through some trees then start to go downhill. Turn left at the crossroads of grass paths and follow it as it gently curves downhill through the trees. Continue to follow it to the right, where it becomes steeper but opens out, with beautiful views.

As you reach the stone path, you will see the Lower Pond ahead. Continue straight on towards the pond, looking out for deer as you go, and keep an eye out for a path on the right. You need to turn off here, before you get to the pond.

You will see the trees on Arbour Hill ahead of you. I had my lunch on a large fallen tree here, then took the left fork in the path just past it to head up the hill. Again, it is steep but it is worth the climb! Continue over the hill. You will see a whole bank of trees in the distance. These surround the Upper Pond and though you cannot yet see it, you are likely to hear the geese!

Follow the path round through the trees until you come to a grass path on your right. Take this path down to the trees surrounding the pond and turn left to follow the fence around. When you come to the boathouse, do pop in and take a seat on the stone bench for a while. This is the only time you will see Petworth House on this walk!

Once you leave the boathouse, carry on around the lake until you see a crossroads of grass paths. Turn left here and then quite quickly take the right-hand path. Carry straight on at the next junction of grass paths and soon the view from the hill opens out before you. You can see Lower Pond in the distance and the wide grass path on your left down to it.

Take the wide path but look out for a narrower path on your right that takes you to the pond past a gorgeous old oak tree that is around 360 years old. Make your way around the back of the pond and then just follow the path back to the car park.

1 . Petworth Park circular See ancient trees, breathtaking views of the South Downs and, if you are lucky, herds of deer on this joyous circular walk through the historic Petworth Park, taking in its highest point, as well as the two ponds Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

2 . Petworth Park circular Owned by the National Trust, the 700-acre Deer Park at Petworth is one of the finest examples of an English landscape designed by Lancelot 'Capability' Brown. Start in the north car park at Petworth Park, on the A283 Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

3 . Petworth Park circular From the car park, take the diagonal path through the trees in the south-west corner Photo: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World