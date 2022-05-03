Petworth Park to host Antiques Fair

Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair is set to return for the eighth year in a row. SUS-220305-114637001

The park will be hosting the fair from Friday May 13 to May 15.

The Fair will run from 11am to 6pm on May 13, 10.30am to 6pm on May 14 and 10.30am to 5pm on May 15.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its marquee, the Petworth Park Antiques and Fine Art Fair will have around 60 exhibitors, predominantly members of The British Antique Dealers’ Association and LAPADA The Association of Art & Antiques Dealers.

They will offer for sale a wide range of items including; furniture, jewellery, sculpture, glass, lighting, photography, vintage watches and silver to paintings, drawings, ceramics, clocks, 20th century design objects, maps, prints, oriental carpets, tribal art, historical medals, aeronautica and many other decorative and unique works of art spanning the centuries.

Fair visitors enjoy free access to Petworth House during the three day event. National Trust members and Petworth House ticket holders may attend the antiques fair free of charge.

Light refreshments are available outside the marquee and a fuller offering is provided in the restaurant inside the fair, all courtesy of Cherry’s Bakery & Deli of Petworth.