Petworth Players set to perform Alice in Pantoland

The Petworth Players are gearing up for a number of performances for their ‘Alice in Pantoland’ production.

By Sam Pole
55 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 1:05pm
Spectators will join Alice and her best friend Susie as they follow the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole into Pantoland. Meeting many interesting characters along the way, they help their new friends Dee, Dum & The Duchess save The Queen’s precious jam from the evil Jammerwocky. Stop for tea with Hatter, Hare and Dormouse and solve the clues to save the day.

Performances of the show will take place at the Herbert Shiner Centre in Petworth with the first production starting on Friday, January 13 at 7.30pm.

Further performances will take place on Saturday, January 14 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and on Sunday, January 15 at 2.30pm.

    Tickets cost £8 for Adults, Children and concessions £5, Family (two adults, two children) £20.

    Tickets are available from Austens and the Online Box Office.

