Petworth set to celebrate with Fete in the Park

On Saturday, July 9 at Petworth House, Petworth and District Community Association will host the 14th Fete in the Park event.
The Fete will start officially at 12pm and end at 5pm – followed by a free concert until 8pm.
In a statement the Petworth and District Community Association said: “We are grateful to the National Trust for allowing us to use the beautiful setting just in front of Petworth House and beside the lake. We have some amazing entertainment and activities planned for what promises to be a great day for all family members, young and old.
“We are also partnering with the Chichester district wide “Culture Spark”. 200 or so United Voices of local school children will start the day and the Fete will end with a parade of lanterns, made in school-based workshops which will link the Fete and the Concert."
The line-up for the day will include:
The Arena: United Voices Concert, Dinosaurs, Classic Cars & Tractor parades
The Green: Nick Cook drop in Circus Arena
The Village Square: Celtic Simbel, Nick Clark the Magician and Petworth Players
Walkabouts: Nick Cook Character Stilt Walker and Baby Dinosaurs
The Youth Village: Coconut Shy, Skittles, Stocks and Splat the Rat
The Lake: Radio controlled Boats and Yachts.
The Paddock: Classic Car and Vintage Tractor Static Display
The Band Stand; Petworth Town Band.
Burnett’s Fun Fair and a free evening concert with the bands still to be announced to be announced