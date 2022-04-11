Petworth to host family Easter Trail

Families will be able to take part in a fun Easter Trail in Petworth this half-term. Pic: National Trust SUS-221104-135053001

The event which started on Saturday April 9 and end on Sunday April 24 will see families be able to take part in Petworth’s Easter Trail at Petworth House and Park.

Guests will have to find and complete ten nature-inspired activities, including discovering the mini mouse house, comparing yourself to the size of a deer and adding a crochet flower to the Petworth blossom tree.

A Rainforest Alliance chocolate egg can be collected at the end too.

The trail will start at 10am and finish at 5pm with the last purchasing of tickets being at 4pm.