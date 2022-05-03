Petworth to host inaugural ‘Local Author Festival’

The Petworth Bookshop is set to celebrate local authors as part of its “Local Author Festival”. SUS-220305-122048001

From Friday May 20 to Sunday May 22 Petworth Bookshop will be celebrating local authors as they read their books in workshops at the festival.

On May 20 at 7pm guests will be able to listen from journalist, podcaster and author Viv Groskop as she “explores how Eleanor Anstruther took a family secret and made it the basis of her debut novel, an engrossing and devastating story of family, inheritance and motherhood.”

There will be a maximum of 50 guests at the event with tickets costing £25.

On May 21 at 11am guests will be join local children’s author, illustrator and paper engineer Jonny Lambert, who will tell the story of his new title in the Bear and Bird series.

Children up to 7 years of age will learn how to draw Bear and make their own pop-up.

The event will free of charge with a maximum of 25 guests,

Later at 7pm Local grower and designer Milli Proust will talk about using seasonal and sustainable flowers in her work, and will demonstrate how to create a hand-tied bouquet.

Guests will join in celebrating the launch of ‘From Seed to Bloom’, packed with projects and tips.

There will be a maximum of 25 guests at the event with tickets costing £10.

The final event on May 22 at 4pm guests will be able to join bestselling author, endurance runner and fine artist Matt Whyman to hear him talk about his new book, “Failure is an Option: On the trail of the world’s toughest mountain race.”

Tickets will cost £15 and will hold a maximum of 50 guests.