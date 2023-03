Petworth is set to host a major celebration for King Charles III’s coronation.

Starting at 3pm, a ‘Big Lunch’ in Market Square will be held to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

The event will be an afternoon of family fun where residents can bring their own picnic or pre order their food.

There will also be a face Painter, Entertainer, Town Band as well as much more.