Petworth is set to host a special Summer Reading Challenge.

On August 12, from 10am to 11am the Summer Reading Challenge will be held at Petworth Library.

Visitors be able to participate in a fun Gadgeteers event with stories and a craft.

The event is free, but booking for the library is essential for guest participation.

The Gadgeteers event is one of many that will take place across West Sussex including Selsey and Midhurst.