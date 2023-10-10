Pevensey care home's Christmas Fair in November
Everyone is invited to the Christmas Fair at Sycamore Grove care home in Pevensey on Saturday November 18th from 11am- 3pm.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
We will have a selection of stalls, a raffle, mince pies and mulled wine.
Come along for some festive fun,support your local small businesses by popping along to see us and get in the Christmas spirit.For further information please call us on 01424 320620.