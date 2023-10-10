BREAKING
Pevensey care home's Christmas Fair in November

Everyone is invited to the Christmas Fair at Sycamore Grove care home in Pevensey on Saturday November 18th from 11am- 3pm.
By Laurence AmstadContributor
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
We will have a selection of stalls, a raffle, mince pies and mulled wine.

Come along for some festive fun,support your local small businesses by popping along to see us and get in the Christmas spirit.For further information please call us on 01424 320620.

