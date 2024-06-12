Pevensey Castle Walk & Talk

Discover Pevensey Castle defending Sussex for over 1,700 years. Join our guided walk & talk around and about the Castle on Sussex Day Sunday June 16.

Guided talks and walks are in small groups and it it advisable to reserve your place please contact: [email protected] Tel 01323 762604 Please visit our website to see ticket prices, free for English Heritage members www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/pevensey-castle/

Talks start from the ticket office and shop at 11:00am or 2:00pm included in your ticket price.

Recommended arrival time 10 minutes before talk.

Pevensey Castle moated medieval castle

Talk is included in site visit ticket prices and free for English Heritage members.

Sussex cider, cakes and chutneys available from the shop.

Spaces are limited and advanced reservation is recommended.

[email protected]

Tel 01323 762604

Please visit our website to see ticket prices www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/pevensey-castle/

