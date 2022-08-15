PICTURES: Beachy Head Lighthouse Challenge 2022

A spokesperson from the challenge said: “It involves going across the Downs and down to the beach at Cow Gap, followed by a walk along some rocky and slippery areas.

"Being able to actually walk around the lighthouse can only be done on the very low neap tides, so hence there are only few occasions when this is possible.”

The original purpose of the challenge was to raise funds to paint the landmark’s iconic red and white stripes, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: “The original target was met, and the painting was done, so now funds are raised for the next paining necessary in a few years’ time.

“This is a great event and a must-do for anyone who has not done it, but you do need to be reasonably fit due to the large rocks when you get near the lighthouse.”

The spokesperson said the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM helps organise the event.

Money raised this year will also go towards the RNLI, St. John Ambulance and to help send ‘pods’ to provide accommodation for Ukrainians who have lost their homes in the war, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: “It’s a great and memorable day, capped by a certificate to demonstrate that you have met the challenge.”

The number of participants is capped at 2,000.

All photos from Hugh Wilton.

