PICTURES: Christmas at Drusillas in East Sussex

Christmas arrives at Drusillas in East Sussex this week.

By India Wentworth
31 minutes ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 12:11pm

Drusillas invites visitors between November 19 and 23rd December to soak up the seasonal cheer whilst the park is draped in twinkling lights and festive scenes. Attractions include Santa’s grotto, huskies, singing reindeers, and seasonal treats round the huge Christmas tree.

The Santa experience includes a personal one-to-one with Santa, photo opportunity and a Christmas gift. Booking is now open.

Back by popular demand, visitors can also enjoy a nose-to-nose experience with a pack of friendly huskies. New for 2022, visitors can enjoy a sing-a-along with a reindeer trio. There’s also a giant present to climb inside, Santa’s sleigh to ride on, and a Christmas tree forest.

Drusillas website here

Drusillas spider phobia course

