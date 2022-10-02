PICTURES: Eastbourne Bonfire Society procession and fireworks
Eastbourne seafront was lit up last night for the firework display and procession.
By India Wentworth
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 1:19 pm
Updated
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 1:22 pm
The procession – which attracts other regional societies – went along the seafront, finishing with a giant bonfire and firework display. The torchlit procession featured a marching band started from The Crown and Anchor (Marine Parade) at 7.30pm, headed down to Treasure Island, turned around and then came back along to Royal Parade to Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum. Fireworks started at 9.45pm.
Page 1 of 9