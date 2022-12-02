Here are some pictures from Little Chelsea Festive Fun and Fireworks - which was held in Eastbourne town centre.

The event, which ran between 3pm-8pm, was held on Thursday, December 1, in South Street and Grove Road.

Streets were lined with local traders selling a variety of gifts, food and drinks. There were also a number of rides and games for children to enjoy. On top of this people could also visit Santa’s grotto, go on an elf hunt and take part in a fancy dress competition.

Ahead of the firework display children were seen taking pictures with Santa and Mickey Mouse while enjoying some of the activities that had been set up for their entertainment.

Residents and visitors of all ages packed Grove Road and South Street to catch a glimpse of the firework finale, which was held at 7pm. Spectators were left dazzled by the array of fireworks which helped cap off a festive evening for all to enjoy.

