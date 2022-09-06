PICTURES: Eastbourne's Steampunk Festival 2022
Eastbourne’s free Steampunk Festival returned at the weekend.
The festival is organised by Eastbourne’s Bonfire Society and went ahead last weekend (September 3-4) along the seafront. There was live music and stalls from the Wish Tower Slope to the bandstand.
Steampunk is a genre of science fiction inspired by Victorian-era industrialisation. Author KW Jeter came up with the term 'steampunk' in 1987 to describe a style of fantasy fiction that featured Victorian technology, specifically technology powered by steam.
There was also an adults-only masked ball on Saturday night in the upstairs function room of the Fishermen’s Club in Royal Parade.
One person who visited the festival said one Facebook: “A great festival...so many amazing characters and costumes.”