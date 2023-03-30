PICTURES: Indoor activities to do this Easter break at Eastbourne’s Boom Battle Bar

If you’re looking for something fun to do indoors when the weather doesn’t play ball, there’s plenty to do at Eastbourne’s Boom Battle Bar as reporters India Wentworth and Jacob Panons went to find out.

India and Jacob were joined by friends Ayesha Kaushik and Hannah Donohoe to try out axe throwing, shuffleboard, beer pong, and darts.

There’s also American pool, crazy golf, and food and drink to keep you going.

Boom Battle Bar is kid-friendly too, so great for something to do in the school holidays. After 8pm it’s open to 18+ only and u16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Boom Battle Bar currently has 27 branches (as of March 29) all over the country including Southampton, London, and Manchester.

