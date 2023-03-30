Edit Account-Sign Out
PICTURES: Indoor activities to do this Easter break at Eastbourne’s Boom Battle Bar

If you’re looking for something fun to do indoors when the weather doesn’t play ball, there’s plenty to do at Eastbourne’s Boom Battle Bar as reporters India Wentworth and Jacob Panons went to find out.

By India Wentworth
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:48 BST

India and Jacob were joined by friends Ayesha Kaushik and Hannah Donohoe to try out axe throwing, shuffleboard, beer pong, and darts.

There’s also American pool, crazy golf, and food and drink to keep you going.

Boom Battle Bar is kid-friendly too, so great for something to do in the school holidays. After 8pm it’s open to 18+ only and u16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Boom Battle Bar currently has 27 branches (as of March 29) all over the country including Southampton, London, and Manchester.

Find out more here

Indoor activities to do this Easter break at Eastbourne’s Boom Battle Bar (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Indoor activities to do this Easter break at Eastbourne’s Boom Battle Bar (Pic by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

