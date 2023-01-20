PICTURES: New Eastbourne community food project launches group allotment

A group of volunteers in Eastbourne is running a community allotment and aiming to produce a tonne of fresh fruit and vegetables this year.

Rooted Community Food has an allotment at Gorringe Road. There’s more than 20 members of all ages and backgrounds and they’ve set themselves the target of producing a tonne of fresh fruit and vegetables this year.

The community allotment has a polytunnel, greenhouse, summerhouse and two apple trees. The gardeners produce herbs, soft fruit and a wide range of vegetables using ‘no dig’ organic cultivation methods. The volunteers also meet up for regular events at the plot.

Co-ordinator Sally Lee said the project is volunteer-led and people can be as involved as they want – dropping in when convenient with the option to join monthly ‘cook-ups’ to

chat about progress.

The food grown will be donated to community fridges in Eastbourne (Victoria Baptist Church/Seaside Community Hub/Langney Community Centre). Fridges take surplus food from shops, cafes and restaurants and anything that is produced locally.

The group said their aim is to tackle food waste and allow ‘food dignity’. Use of food banks requires a referral, but anyone can use a community fridge to source fresh, dried and canned food. Rooted is also working with Eastbourne Food Partnership, a network of organisations, individuals and local councillors.

Sally said: “It is about working towards re-imagining our food systems, to make them more sustainable and resilient, and giving people an alternative to supermarkets. A shared purpose is what makes it so successful. Everybody is very different and each person has their individual reason for coming but we are all working towards the same goal which creates a wonderful sense of community.”

Volunteers have spoken about how a simple trip to the allotment and joining others in gardening is a huge help to their physical and mental wellbeing.

Holly Taylor, 28, is a marketing assistant who has been working from home for 10 years. She said: “It can be quite isolating and a bit lonely otherwise – the allotment is fun and gets me outside, which is something I have to make an effort to do. It’s a great way to be outdoors!”

John Carmichael, 74, moved to Eastbourne from London in December 2020. He had an allotment for many years in London and was keen to keep gardening. He said: “It’s so nice to be doing this sort of community project and to keep that connection with an allotment. It can be difficult to meet people in a new town but this is a very friendly group and a great mix of people.”

Rooted would love to hear from local companies interested in becoming a project stakeholder. This involves sponsorship of £30 a month.

To find out more, call Sally on 07967 635741 or email [email protected]

1. New Eastbourne community food project launches group allotment (photo from Rooted Community Food) - Photo: - Photo Sales

2. New Eastbourne community food project launches group allotment (photo from Rooted Community Food) - Photo: - Photo Sales

3. New Eastbourne community food project launches group allotment (photo from Rooted Community Food) - Photo: - Photo Sales

4. New Eastbourne community food project launches group allotment (photo from Rooted Community Food) - Photo: - Photo Sales