The dates for the celebrations coincide with the Queen’s Coronation, which took place on June 2, 1953. Towns and villages across West Sussex have a host of entertainment planned and here is a round up of just some of them in the area.
1. Wednesday June 1 Goring
There will be a royal teddy bears' picnic at St Mary's Church Hall and gardens from 2.30pm to 4pm. Guests are invited to take a picnic and dress their teddies in regal clothes, drinks provided.
2. Thursday June 2 Arundel
The town crier will deliver a proclamation in the Town Square on Thursday, June 2, at 2pm, followed by a procession and Service of Thanksgiving led by the town’s churches.
3. Thursday June 2 Arundel
Historic Hiorne Tower will be the site of the beacon lighting on Thursday, June 2, at 9.45pm. Residents can join local choirs and musicians from 8.30pm for a free musical celebration.
4. Thursday June 2 East Preston
There is a Platinum Jubliee theme for this year's East Preston scarecrow competition and judging will begin on Thursday, June 2.
