Platinum Jubilee: Worthing – here are the events you will not want to miss over the bank holiday weekend in Worthing, Arundel, East Preston, Ferring, Southwick and Littlehampton

Her Majesty The Queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on February 6, 1952. The nation will mark her 70 years of service with a host of big events and street parties over the bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 12:54 pm

The dates for the celebrations coincide with the Queen’s Coronation, which took place on June 2, 1953. Towns and villages across West Sussex have a host of entertainment planned and here is a round up of just some of them in the area.

1. Wednesday June 1 Goring

There will be a royal teddy bears' picnic at St Mary's Church Hall and gardens from 2.30pm to 4pm. Guests are invited to take a picnic and dress their teddies in regal clothes, drinks provided.

2. Thursday June 2 Arundel

The town crier will deliver a proclamation in the Town Square on Thursday, June 2, at 2pm, followed by a procession and Service of Thanksgiving led by the town’s churches.

3. Thursday June 2 Arundel

Historic Hiorne Tower will be the site of the beacon lighting on Thursday, June 2, at 9.45pm. Residents can join local choirs and musicians from 8.30pm for a free musical celebration.

4. Thursday June 2 East Preston

There is a Platinum Jubliee theme for this year's East Preston scarecrow competition and judging will begin on Thursday, June 2.

