Plea for volunteers to support British Heart Foundation’s London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is urgently calling for local volunteers to help support its upcoming London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride.

The event on Saturday 23rd September will see over 2,000 BHF supporters cycle 61 miles along paths and tracks to raise funds for the charity’s life-saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

To ensure the day can run smoothly, the BHF needs the help of generous residents who can spare a few hours of their time to sign up as event volunteers.

There will be a choice of roles and shifts available, with tasks including supporting set-up of the event, providing information and refreshments to participants, and handing out medals for those completing the challenge. Full training and support will be provided to ensure volunteers feel confident in their roles.

Volunteers at the BHF's London to Brighton Off Road bike ride

Laura Congreve, Volunteer Manager at the BHF, said: “Our events wouldn’t be a success without the hard work and dedication of our valued volunteers. We now urgently need more to sign up and help with our off-road London to Brighton ride next month.

“Volunteering is open to people from all walks of life and is both exciting and rewarding. Not only can you meet new people, but you can also develop new skills and gain events experience.

“We would ask anyone who has some time to spare on the 23rd September to get in touch as soon as possible, as your generous support will make such a difference.”