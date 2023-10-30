‘Please don't travel to Lewes bonfire night’: Council issues plea to visitors

Visitors have been asked to not travel to the upcoming Lewes bonfire night.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, November 4, and measures, including road closures, parking restrictions and changes to public transport services, will be in place to manage the number of people attending and help the event pass safely, Lewes District Council has confirmed.

A council spokesperson said: “With this year’s event falling on a Saturday, there remains serious concern about overcrowding in the narrow streets of Lewes.

“Emergency services, local authorities and transport operators have been planning for the celebrations for many months. Their message is clear, please do not travel to Lewes Bonfire.”

Lewes Bonfire Procession 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service group manager Doug Marshall added: “We are urging people to choose locally organised fireworks events rather than coming to Lewes, as crowded streets make it harder for us to get to people in an emergency, and river levels are high which may make it harder to move around safely.”

Close to a thousand injuries have been reported at the event since 2010, according to the council.

Assistant chief constable Howard Hodges said: “Sussex Police will have officers on duty to support the event’s stewarding and security teams, this includes at road closure sites as well as in the town centre itself.

“If you see suspicious activity or see something that doesn’t seem right, then please report it to the stewarding teams or our officers on patrol. In an emergency always call 999.

“Unfortunately, each year the event is held we do make arrests, including for offences such as assaults, criminal damage, and possession of drugs. This is clearly not acceptable.”

Attendees are reminded that the use of drones during the event is strictly prohibited and is a criminal offence.

Director of tourism, culture and organisational development from Lewes District Council Becky Cooke said: “We are encouraging anyone living outside of the town who wants to experience the event to tune into the Rocket FM video live stream. This has been running for a few years now and has proven a really popular way for people to enjoy the event from the comfort of your own home and without needing to add to the risk of overcrowding in the town.

“The live stream will be available at www.youtube.com/@RocketFMLewes where footage from previous years is also available.”

Road closures will used inside and outside the town with diversions in place.

Lewes residents are advised to get vehicles home before 4pm with parking restrictions beginning from 12pm.