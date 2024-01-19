Plenty of variety at Chichester Cinema at New Park this week

Never let it be said that Chichester Cinema at New Park does not offer its audiences variety.

Next Goal Wins (contributed pic)

Tchaikovsky’s Wife depicts the tragic two-month-long marriage of the Russian composer to his student Antonina.

Entering into this one-sided marriage to mask his homosexual proclivities in the repressive society of Russia in the 1800s, this beautifully-lit period piece aches with unrequited love. Antonina’s burning passion for Tchaikovsky makes her blind to his sexual preferences and her life ends in tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Fassbender stars in the highly entertaining, feel-good Next Goal Wins about the worst football team in the world - the American Samoan footballers - who lost 31-0 in their most famous match in 2001.

Most Popular

This true story is the ultimate triumph-in-the-face-of-adversity tale from director Taika Waititi (Jo-Jo-Rabbit) and is a joyful crowd-pleaser to bring us some mirth in this cold winter and a bit of light relief from troubling world events.

Finally, will Anthony Hopkins snag his third Oscar and seventh nomination this year, for One Life? He takes on the role of stockbroker Nicholas Winton aka ‘Britain’s Schindler’ who galvanised government bureaucrats into action to bring about ‘the Kinder transport’ , moving 669 mainly Jewish children out of the former Czechoslovakia and into safety on the eve of WWII.

Johnny Flynn plays Winton as a young man.