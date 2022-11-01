Teresa Boyle’s granddaughter was just seven-weeks-old when she almost died from bacterial meningitis and ended up on the children’s ward at Conquest Hospital.

Three years later, Teresa feels such gratitude to the hospital for saving her granddaughter’s life and feels it is ‘now time to raise awareness and give something back’.

Speaking of the experience, she said: "Sienna was taken to Eastbourne hospital initially, the doctor sent her straight there, and then they blue-lighted her to Hastings Hospital.

Sienna (pictured in the centre) with her mum and sister.

“Then septicaemia set in.

"She was really ill, it was on the verge of, you know, were we going to be able to keep her, but the hospital were just amazing.”

The Zumba fundraising event will take place at Polegate Community Centre on Sunday, November 13 at 1pm.

Participants are ‘welcome to dip in and out’ of the two hour marathon event, and there will be a cake sale and refreshments on offer.

Entry costs £8 for adults and will be free for children, who can also take part in a 15-minute ‘mini kids Zumba’.

Teresa added: “The hospital have been absolutely amazing.

“The way they handled the whole thing… they just literally took her under their wing, and got her straight onto antibiotics.

“We as a family just want to give something back.”

Polegate Community Centre is situated at 54 Windsor Way, Polegate, BN26 6QF.