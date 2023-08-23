A dog show is taking place this weekend to raise funds for a West Sussex animal rescue organisation.

Clymping Dog Sanctuary’s popular family event is set to return on Sunday (August 27) at Barnham Community Hall.

Local talented pooches and their owners will have the chance to win prizes and rosettes in a range of classes, including: ‘most handsome dog’; ‘prettiest lady’; ‘best junior handler’; ‘cutest puppy’; ‘best doggie family’; ‘best fancy dress; ‘best biscuit catcher’, and ‘happiest dog’.

In addition to the dog show, there will be stalls on offer from local businesses and artists, as well as a tombola and bric-a-brac stall.

Sanctuary trustee Hazel Brewer said: “Our dog show is a very important part of our calendar at Clymping - it raises much needed funds to support our sanctuary dogs and keep our doors open, it hopefully helps our rescues find their new forever homes and it gives us a chance to give back and arrange a fun day for all the family.

“We have stalls from local businesses and artists, everyone running the show are volunteers giving up their time for their love of dogs.

We hope to see as many people there as possible on Sunday."

The event will run from 10am to 4pm.

For more information about Clymping Dog Sanctuary's work, visit its website: http://clympingdogsanctuary.co.uk/

The charity is run solely by volunteers and relies on donations from the public and fundraising to keep operating.