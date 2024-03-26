Preloved sale in Angmering aims to stop clothes going to landfill
Sellers can book at £10 per table, to include tea and coffee. The table fee will be donated to the charitable trust.
There is free entry for buyers and any items not sold can be donated to Link to Hope at the end of the event.
Items on offer will include women's, men's and children's clothing, shoes and accessories.
The sale, organised by Angmering Parish Council, will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 10am to 1pm.
Katie Herr, clerk, said: "The main ethos is to stop clothes going into landfill – but it also allows you to get new homes for your unwanted clothes and make some money."
